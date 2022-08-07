Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend.

The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.

In addition to the rain chances, we’re looking at another very warm and humid day across the region. Here’s how you can plan your day.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Any storm that develops west of the Parkway could carry the risk of localized flooding. We also could get some lightning with storms this afternoon.

Flood risk - Sunday afternoon/evening (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Other forms of severe weather appear unlikely today.

The main story Monday and Tuesday will be the heat as more areas could rise into the low 90s. There won’t be much rain either day to cool us off.

Upper air pattern - Tuesday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A midweek cold front will be our next big weather-maker. It’s likely to soak us Wednesday into Thursday.

The next big thing - Midweek cold front (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The front will also help trigger a pattern shift! We’re expecting cooler and less humid air by Friday and next weekend.