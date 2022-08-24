Plenty of consistency in the days ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – If you want to keep enjoying summer until the day the equinox hits the end of August is shaping up well for you. Conditions are consistently summer-like into the middle of next week.
If I had to pick just one day of the week ahead to get outside I would choose Wednesday. The High Pressure behind our last storm front keeps us nice and dry today. The humidity is low and skies are partly cloudy with a very low chance of showers.
Even after today there is plenty of enjoyable weather through this weekend and beyond. Highs are slightly above average: in Roanoke average highs at the end of August are 83 or 84 degrees while we have highs at 88 and 89 in the forecast.
The wrinkle in this week’s weather is daily shower chances. Warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is moving onshore through the end of this week. The High Pressure makes it hard for that air to reach us, but that High moves to the east over the next few days.
The warm air gets close to us Thursday and drives some showers with more to come Friday.
There is enough energy for storms to form Friday and over the weekend. Any storms that build are short-lived, but some lightning and heavy rain are possible.
Since these showers and storms are isolated each day you can spend at least some time outside. Be sure to download our weather app for a live radar so you can see if any rain is coming to your town.
You will need to turn the porch light on a bit sooner for this last week of August. Sunset is at 8:00 PM on Wednesday and will only get earlier until the Winter Solstice.
A few extra clouds on Sunday keep high temperatures a few degrees below the rest of the next 7 days. Highs bounce right back up on Monday: most of us reach the mid-to-upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday.