The first sunny weekend in a while leads into a sunny work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Our strong high pressure keeps us nice and clear this weekend. The string of rainy weekends finally breaks so try to enjoy this calm weather while we have it. Sunshine is consistent well into next week, but a warmup is on the way.
Sunday’s temperatures are just a little warmer than Saturday’s. Monday brings them up a few more degrees into the upper 80s. When fall starts on Thursday average temperatures are in the upper 70s; most spots are about 10 degrees warmer than average.
Humidity is climbing up, but it’s still manageable. It does feel stickier this week than last week. The good news is humidity is still far lower than in the dog-days of summer when dewpoints can climb into the 70s.
One of the downsides of the weather being this consistently nice is the pollen in the air. Some rain or wind would help alleviate the problem, but with this calm weather the pollen count is going to rise. At this point in the year Ragweed is the only issue for us so be sure to prepare if you do want to enjoy this nice weekend.
If your local pool is still open, try to enjoy the next few days! Even on Monday the conditions are nice outside; if you can get out after work or school that afternoon is sunny and a tad on the warm side. With fall starting soon we will inevitably see cooler temperatures so look at this warm stretch as an opportunity!
Highs don’t change much right when the season changes over, but with more night than day from Thursday all the way until next March you can expect cool days before too long.