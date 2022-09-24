Tropical Storm Ian forms; impacts possible to Virginia late next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean late Friday night, and it is now a focal point for the U.S.

Official Track Forecast

Specifically, the National Hurricane Center’s track takes the storm toward Florida’s Gulf Coast (centered near Tampa) by mid-to-late next week.

That said, the forecast cone shows that landfall is possible anywhere from around Naples/Fort Myers to Tallahassee.

5 a.m. track for Tropical Storm Ian

What’s Influencing Ian’s track?

Ian will be sandwiched in between high pressure around Bermuda and low pressure over the Eastern U.S. This position means that the East Coast needs to be watching the storm closely later next week (around 9/29 and 9/30).

What in the air pattern is influencing Ian's track next week

The strength and the location of the high and the low will determine where exactly the storm goes beyond Florida.

As with any storm that’s six-to-seven days away, there’s room for speculation.

How Could Ian Impact Us?

A track closer to the coast would put us on the drier, cooler side of the storm, while a track farther inland would result in a wetter and windier Friday for us next week.

Two scenarios regarding Tropical Storm Ian late next week

Saturday morning’s forecast data shows a wetter track.

Once the storm becomes more defined and NOAA’s hurricane hunters can inspect it more, forecast data will become more reliable and we can diagnose local impacts with more accuracy.

If we can get the rain without flooding or high winds, that would set the stage for a great foliage season!

Foliage outlook through the end of September 2022

We spoke with an expert from Virginia Tech for his perspective on this year’s foliage outlook.