Roller coaster! Warmer weekend afternoons precede coldest air of the season so far

ROANOKE, Va. – Our first in a series of cold fronts passed through late Thursday, bringing very few showers with it.

The air has turned less humid, though, setting the stage for a very nice Friday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 10/14/2022

A clear sky and calmer wind will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s for high school football action. Make sure to bring a hoodie!

High school football forecast for Friday, 10/14/2022

You’ll need layers if you plan on going to the Virginia Tech game Saturday too. Tailgating temperatures start around 40° with game-time temperatures in the 60s.

Tailgating forecast before the Tech vs. Miami game on Saturday, 10/15/2022

We’ll be breezy at times Saturday, and that breeze will push our high temperatures well into the 70s!

Get outside, and enjoy the fall scenery around the area. Send any pictures you take to Pin It, and we’ll share some on air next week!

Warmer weather returns by Saturday, 10/15/2022

Come late Sunday afternoon and evening, showers begin to form ahead of a strong cold front. A few storms will be possible too.

Once that front passes, the wind picks up and temperatures drop big-time!

Gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common Monday night and Tuesday, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far.

Tracking a strong cold front late Sunday through Tuesday

Tuesday and Wednesday’s afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but Wednesday and Thursday’s morning lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Morning low temperatures next Wednesday and Thursday

Make sure to download our app to stay up to date with the latest forecasts.