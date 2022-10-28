Happy Friday! Weather pattern turns cooler before showery weather on Halloween

Forecast for each afternoon this Halloween weekend (2022)

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday starts out chilly with a clear sky early on, but clouds will increase at times.

High pressure wedges in some clouds and cooler air Friday

That, in tandem with a breeze out of the northeast, will keep our high temperatures between roughly 56 and 62°.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 10/28/2022

We’ll be a touch cooler during high school football games, so make sure to layer up (much like you’ve had to the past few weeks).

What to bring with you for high school football action on Friday, 10/28/2022

Our wedge of cooler air remains in place Saturday, though with more of a mix of clouds and sun.

Cooler air remains wedged in the area Saturday, 10/29/2022

As a storm system ejects from the Southern Plains, we’ll see clouds increasing Sunday. However, rain showers hold off until the evening and overnight hours. This should bode well for the races at Martinsville Speedway.

Clouds increase with showers at night on Sunday

Occasional showers become likely at times on Halloween, though we don’t expect an all-day rain.

In fact, rain should lessen by the time you go out to Trick-or-Treat!

Trick-or-Treat forecast for Halloween 2022

Download our app to get more detailed updates throughout the weekend.