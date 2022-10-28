Happy Friday! Weather pattern turns cooler before showery weather on Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday starts out chilly with a clear sky early on, but clouds will increase at times.
That, in tandem with a breeze out of the northeast, will keep our high temperatures between roughly 56 and 62°.
We’ll be a touch cooler during high school football games, so make sure to layer up (much like you’ve had to the past few weeks).
Our wedge of cooler air remains in place Saturday, though with more of a mix of clouds and sun.
As a storm system ejects from the Southern Plains, we’ll see clouds increasing Sunday. However, rain showers hold off until the evening and overnight hours. This should bode well for the races at Martinsville Speedway.
Occasional showers become likely at times on Halloween, though we don’t expect an all-day rain.
In fact, rain should lessen by the time you go out to Trick-or-Treat!
Download our app to get more detailed updates throughout the weekend.