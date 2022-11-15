Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – As the sky clears out across much of the area Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have the chance to brave the cold and look for a few shooting stars.

The Leonid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the best viewing hours being before sunrise.

This shower is usually known as a minor shower, sometimes producing 10-15 visible meteors per hour.

Leonid meteor shower details

However, NASA JPL Ambassador, Tony Rice, said it is also known for bursts of activity or storms such as the ones in 1999 and 2001.

The American Meteor Society said additional shooting stars may be visible Friday night, even though an outburst is not expected this time around.

If you’re not wanting to wake up this early or stay up this late, perhaps you’ll want to check out the International Space Station flying over Wednesday night around 6:52.