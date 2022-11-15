Tuesday’s mid-winter feel comes complete with cold rain, patchy wintry mix

ROANOKE, Va. – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western half of our area through Tuesday afternoon, which has prompted school delays for a few area counties.

Between the hours of roughly 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., we’ll see a patchy mix of rain and freezing rain in the western half of the area.

It doesn’t take much to make some bridges slick. Any other light accumulation would mainly be on elevated surfaces. This is not a crippling ice storm, however, so we don’t expect any weather-related power outages.

Throughout the day, temperatures rise above freezing.

We’ll still see periods of rain into the afternoon and evening, so it will be pretty uncomfortable at times throughout the day.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

Dress warmly! High temperatures struggle to get out of the 30s Tuesday afternoon, which is about 20° below average for mid-November.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 11/15/2022

The winter feel continues Wednesday and Thursday, with highs each afternoon mostly reaching the 40s. Our west-facing slopes, however, will see periodic snow showers.

Snow falls on the west-facing slopes at times Wednesday and Thursday

The rest of us will feel a wintry wind at times with gusts of 20 to 30 mph through Friday afternoon.

Peak wind gusts between Wednesday and Friday

The jet stream stays locked to our south, resulting in more January-like chill into the weekend.

Upper level air pattern through Sunday, 11/20/2022

We’ll be dry, but highs only reach the 40s while morning lows plummet into the 20s.

