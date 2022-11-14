Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.

A patchy wintry mix or freezing rain is a good bet for the New River Valley and Highlands to start the day. The messy stuff isn’t out of the question for Roanoke, either.

Lynchburg and Southside, you’re looking at just a chilly rain for the duration of the event.

Precipitation types and timing - Zone-by-zone (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The mixed bag of precipitation could cause some slick spots on area roadways, so give yourself extra time in the morning and midday. We expect any road concerns to clear up during the afternoon after the transition to rain.

Road conditions - Tuesday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Precipitation ends Tuesday evening and temperatures stay above 32° overnight.

