Like turkeys, we thaw out each afternoon leading up to Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday morning is starting out as one of the coldest in months. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s early on.

This also means the air is bone-dry, meaning we should avoid long and hot showers. Make sure to pack the lotion or lip balm. If you haven’t already, you’re probably going to shock people and things.

Why we care about bone-dry air Monday and Tuesday

While Monday starts in the freezer, we’ll gradually make our way back into the upper 40s and lower 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday will be even warmer!

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

The warm-up continues into Wednesday with high pressure overhead. As that moves to the northeast, a storm system gathers some steam to our west.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and mild, but we’ll see increasing clouds ahead of that storm.

Planner for Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rain is likely at times on Black Friday. As a result, we’ll be cooler.

What we're tracking by Black Friday 2022

As this storm wraps up in the Northeast, we’ll see a few morning showers and mountain snow showers Saturday. We’ll be windy and cool as well.

What we're tracking by Small Business Saturday 2022

Sunday will be warmer and drier, as another area of high pressure fills the void.

As it stands now, here’s a look at the Thanksgiving weekend forecast.

Forecast from Thanksgiving Day to Small Business Saturday 2022

Please know that this can and will change depending on the path and intensity of our aforementioned storm system.

Forecast models have been struggling with both for a couple days now.

You can get the latest updates on the holiday weekend forecast by downloading our weather app.