Weekend weather to stay mild between rounds of scattered showers, wind

It won’t be wet the entire time the rest of this holiday weekend

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Weather headlines for Black Friday through Sunday - 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful Thanksgiving, we find ourselves situated smack-dab in the middle of two fronts.

All this results in is the chance for a few showers Friday morning. These will be light - if anything.

FutureTracker - Black Friday morning 2022

Following the passage of these systems, the wind will turn out of the west with gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times during the afternoon Friday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Black Friday 2022

High temperatures then rise into the 50s and 60s by the afternoon! Expect more clouds in the mountains and more sunshine to the east.

High temperature forecast for Black Friday 2022

Once the wind calms, we’ll fall into the 30s first thing Saturday morning. However, we’ll turn warmer again as high temperatures reach into the 60s.

High temperature forecast for Small Business Saturday 2022

Another storm system digs into the Gulf of Mexico, throwing rain our way overnight into around midday Sunday.

Showers return through about midday Sunday

Once that rain is over, temperatures and wind speeds will rise again.

We’ll cool off and calm down by Monday and Tuesday.

