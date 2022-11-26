Weekend weather: Trading sunglasses Saturday for a rain coat Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind has calmed, as high pressure moves closer into position for Saturday. Because of that, we start cold and clear first thing Saturday morning.

As the day moves on, the sky turns partly cloudy. That won’t stop temperatures from mostly reaching the 60s again, though!

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 11/26/2022

As a storm system rises from the Gulf states, we’ll see rain advancing northward into the area Sunday morning.

FutureTracker - 5 a.m. Sunday

Some heavier pockets will be possible after about 8 a.m. or so.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Sunday

Most of the rain is out of here by midday. The wind afterward will become a little stronger with gusts of 20-30 mph possible in the NRV, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Sunday afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Sunday, 11/27/2022

Highs mainly reach the 60s before an early-week cool-down.

Our next shot of rain comes Wednesday.

What we're tracking by Wednesday, 11/30/2022

Following that, we’ll turn windy at times and colder by Thursday and Friday.

Download the free weather app for updates on the forecast moving forward.