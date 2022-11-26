38º

LIVE

Weather

Weekend weather: Trading sunglasses Saturday for a rain coat Sunday morning

Sunday’s rain mostly happens in the morning

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: weekend, forecast, sunshine, sunny, rain, your local weather authority
Weekend plan forecast for 11/26 and 11/27/2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind has calmed, as high pressure moves closer into position for Saturday. Because of that, we start cold and clear first thing Saturday morning.

As the day moves on, the sky turns partly cloudy. That won’t stop temperatures from mostly reaching the 60s again, though!

High temperature forecast for Saturday, 11/26/2022

As a storm system rises from the Gulf states, we’ll see rain advancing northward into the area Sunday morning.

FutureTracker - 5 a.m. Sunday

Some heavier pockets will be possible after about 8 a.m. or so.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Sunday

Most of the rain is out of here by midday. The wind afterward will become a little stronger with gusts of 20-30 mph possible in the NRV, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Sunday afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Sunday, 11/27/2022

Highs mainly reach the 60s before an early-week cool-down.

Our next shot of rain comes Wednesday.

What we're tracking by Wednesday, 11/30/2022

Following that, we’ll turn windy at times and colder by Thursday and Friday.

Download the free weather app for updates on the forecast moving forward.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter