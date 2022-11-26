Weekend weather: Trading sunglasses Saturday for a rain coat Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind has calmed, as high pressure moves closer into position for Saturday. Because of that, we start cold and clear first thing Saturday morning.
As the day moves on, the sky turns partly cloudy. That won’t stop temperatures from mostly reaching the 60s again, though!
As a storm system rises from the Gulf states, we’ll see rain advancing northward into the area Sunday morning.
Some heavier pockets will be possible after about 8 a.m. or so.
Most of the rain is out of here by midday. The wind afterward will become a little stronger with gusts of 20-30 mph possible in the NRV, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Sunday afternoon.
Highs mainly reach the 60s before an early-week cool-down.
Our next shot of rain comes Wednesday.
Following that, we’ll turn windy at times and colder by Thursday and Friday.
