Significant severe weather-maker in Deep, Mid-South to bring rain locally Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our weather starts out calmly and seasonable with Monday and Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures mostly reaching the 50s.

This follows a very mild holiday weekend in southwest and central Virginia.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

Meanwhile, Tuesday is going to be a very active day across parts of the Deep and Mid-South.

A strengthening storm system uses the mild, moist Gulf air to its advantage, creating a significant threat for severe weather down that way.

Severe weather threat for Tuesday and Wednesday

Here at home, we’ll begin to see rain from this system early Wednesday morning.

Rain becomes likely at times Wednesday morning

Any breaks of sun from morning to afternoon could create a limited window of instability (storm fuel). That said, our severe weather threat will be much lower compared to those farther south.

Rain and scattered storms continue into early Wednesday afternoon

Once this storm passes, the wind will gust 30 to 40 mph Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. It would be a good idea to weigh down any Christmas decorations well before then (just in case).

Impacts from Wednesday's weather-maker

A taste of winter follows for the first day of December. Wind chills begin in the 10s and 20s first thing in the morning Thursday.

Projected wind chills first thing Thursday morning, 12/1/2022

We’ll stay breezy with highs in the 40s Thursday afternoon. We awaken to 20s first thing Friday morning (though with a much calmer wind).

For updates on the forecast, along with radar and alerts during Wednesday’s rain, make sure to download our free weather app.