PIN YOUR PICS: The coldest Christmas weekend in over three decades

Little River in Floyd frozen this past Sunday on Christmas Morning. Photo Courtesy: Kandice DeMaria

ROANOKE, Va. – This past Christmas weekend was the coldest in our area since the late 1980s.

Add power outages and dangerously low wind chills to the mix, and it became less than ideal for many.

Still, the weather provided an opportunity to break out the phones for pics and videos.

Below are a few photos from this past Christmas weekend.

Cherry Covington Storm door frozen over on Saturday, December 24, 2022. 0 s 0

Karen Hill Beautiful but Frigid Day 0 s 0

mrsmayberry New river froze on Christmas Day 12/25/22 0 s 0

ChristineinLexington North of Lexington on US 25. Tree down, your gonna have to take a detour 0 s 0