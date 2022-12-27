40º

PIN YOUR PICS: The coldest Christmas weekend in over three decades

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Little River in Floyd frozen this past Sunday on Christmas Morning. Photo Courtesy: Kandice DeMaria (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – This past Christmas weekend was the coldest in our area since the late 1980s.

Add power outages and dangerously low wind chills to the mix, and it became less than ideal for many.

Still, the weather provided an opportunity to break out the phones for pics and videos.

Want the chance to see your photos on TV or on our social media platforms? Send them our way via Pin It.

All you have to do is:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Weather channel,
  • Select “Snow/Ice” as the category for your photo,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

You can see Pin It photos here.

Below are a few photos from this past Christmas weekend.

Cherry Covington

Storm door frozen over on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Roanoke
Karen Hill

Beautiful but Frigid Day

Laurel Fork
mrsmayberry

New river froze on Christmas Day 12/25/22

Independence
ChristineinLexington

North of Lexington on US 25. Tree down, your gonna have to take a detour

White Sulphur Springs
Penny

525 snowing in Pulaski VA

Roanoke

