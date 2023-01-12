48º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

NOAA: 2022 ranked the sixth-warmest year on record globally

It was the 46th straight year in which the annual global temperature was above average

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: global temperature, state of the climate, NOAA, NASA
NOAA reports 2022 was Earth's 6th-warmest year on record

ROANOKE, Va. – 2022 in our area wasn’t even in the top 10 for warmest on record. The earth—as a whole—saw something different.

NOAA’s State of the Climate Thursday concluded that 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest year on record. (Data goes back to 1880.)

NASA and The European Commission both ranked 2022 as the globe’s fifth-warmest on record.

It’s the 46th straight year of above-average temperatures across the globe. NOAA also states that all top-10 warmest years have occurred since 2010.

Other notable items from the report include:

  1. Antarctic sea ice nearing record lows
  2. global ocean heat content hitting a record high

You can read the report in its entirety by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter