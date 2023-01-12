NOAA: 2022 ranked the sixth-warmest year on record globally

ROANOKE, Va. – 2022 in our area wasn’t even in the top 10 for warmest on record. The earth—as a whole—saw something different.

NOAA’s State of the Climate Thursday concluded that 2022 was the planet’s sixth-warmest year on record. (Data goes back to 1880.)

NASA and The European Commission both ranked 2022 as the globe’s fifth-warmest on record.

It’s the 46th straight year of above-average temperatures across the globe. NOAA also states that all top-10 warmest years have occurred since 2010.

Other notable items from the report include:

Antarctic sea ice nearing record lows global ocean heat content hitting a record high

You can read the report in its entirety by clicking here.