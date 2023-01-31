Periods of rain, mountain snow expected at times between Tuesday and Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Multiple waves of low pressure will ride along a front this week, setting us up with a few chances for rain and mountain snow.

The first chance arrives Tuesday morning before turning briefly drier Tuesday afternoon.

Hour by hour shower chance for Tuesday, 1/31/2023

High temperatures will reach into the 40s and 50s during this dry period.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/31/2023

Another wave of rain and mountain snow arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Most snow potential appears to be north of Interstate 64 (think northern Rockbridge, Bath, Highland, western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas Counties).

Most of Wednesday is dry and mostly cloudy, but we’ll be cool with highs in the 30s and 40s.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/1/2023

After that, another wave of precipitation arrives Thursday morning. We may see a rain and snow mix before changing to rain showers Thursday afternoon. Accumulations - if any - will be light and on the grass/roofs/etc.

FutureTracker - Thursday morning, 2/2/2023

Regardless, none of this has the makings of a significant winter weather maker in our area.

We’ll be windy and cold Friday and even colder Saturday morning.

Highs each day will mostly be in the 30s. Saturday morning’s lows will be in the teens and lower 20s.

What we're tracking for the weekend of 2/3 to 2/5/2023

The storm track will be suppressed too far to the south for us to get any snow out of it. Another swing and a miss in southwest Virginia.

Download our free weather app here for the latest forecast updates.