Wednesday was certainly a beautiful day to start off the month of March. It was a great day outside, but there will be some changes overnight.

Join us live here at 10 p.m. to see what changes are ahead for your area.

To get your forecast and have weather alerts sent straight to your phone, download our free apps.

And, if you LOVE the science behind the weather and want to know more, sign up for our free Beyond the Forecast newsletter here.