Changes coming: Upcoming week features spring warmth, strong wind gusts, cold rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather is essentially a repeat of Sunday’s, which was absolutely gorgeous.

Expect sunshine, a calm breeze and a change from a frosty morning to a spring-like afternoon.

At night, the wind picks up a bit ahead of a weak front. That will keep temperatures from falling.

Forecast high and low temperatures for Monday, 3/6/2023

Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be quite as warm, but they will be windier at times. This is thanks to pressure differences between Canada and the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday

Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be pretty common come Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Peak wind gusts through Wednesday, 3/8/2023

Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be colder, resulting in the chance for either freezing temperatures or frost.

That’s especially the case Thursday morning as the wind calms down a bit.

When to expect frost/freezing temperatures this week

We’ll track another storm system Friday that will mostly bring rain to the area. There’s a small portion of colder air that could result in a mix of sleet and snow in higher elevations north of US 460.

Rain expected Friday with the chance for a wintry mix in the northern half of the area

Outside of that, this storm has more significance. It kicks off a pattern change that results in colder-than-average weather through the middle of the month.

Colder-than-average weather forecast through at least March 15th, 2023

This is especially concerning, because a lot of trees have begun blooming weeks ahead of schedule.

