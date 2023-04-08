Rain closes out the week with much nicer weather on the horizon

Showers are limited to our southern counties

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend has two very distinct halves: a gray and damp Saturday before a sunny and bright Sunday. That sunshine helps temperatures rise about 30 degrees in most towns on Easter.

Highs are limited thanks to consistent clouds

Today’s showers are limited to counties along the southern state border. Some sprinkles can get north of US-460, but they have a tough time and don’t accumulate much.

Showers cover the most ground in the late afternoon

Most rain totals are one to two tenths of an inch. Some isolated towns along the North Carolina border could get closer to three tenths.

Most rain totals are less than a quarter inch

The cloudy skies hold temperatures down all day. Even though we started in the 40s most highs are within a few degrees of 50.

Skies clear overnight, and since we don’t have a blanket of clouds to keep us warm temperatures tumble into the 30s.

Highs are limited thanks to consistent clouds

Winds pick up slightly in the afternoon. The breeze is rather light but still noticeable if you’re outside after lunchtime.

If you head out this afternoon be ready for a light breeze

The colder air tonight means some frost in the Highlands and NRV. Sunday morning is the only day most of us are this close to the freezing point.

Frost is likely in parts of the Highlands and NRV

Temperatures rise quickly as the sun starts shining. By the afternoon we are close to 60 degrees with even more heat to come.

Winds stay moderate, and showers stay away for Easter.

Temperatures rise quickly Sunday thanks to abundant sunshine

High pressure moves in behind the front that brought our storms and rain. That pattern sticks around well into next week keeping us clear and bringing in warmer air. Temperatures rise to the 70s midweek with 80s by Friday.

High pressure keeps us sunny and sends war air our way

There is some rain coming our way at the end of the week, and with warmer temperatures there is more fuel available for storms.