Rain closes out the week with much nicer weather on the horizon

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend has two very distinct halves: a gray and damp Saturday before a sunny and bright Sunday. That sunshine helps temperatures rise about 30 degrees in most towns on Easter.
Today’s showers are limited to counties along the southern state border. Some sprinkles can get north of US-460, but they have a tough time and don’t accumulate much.
Most rain totals are one to two tenths of an inch. Some isolated towns along the North Carolina border could get closer to three tenths.
The cloudy skies hold temperatures down all day. Even though we started in the 40s most highs are within a few degrees of 50.
Skies clear overnight, and since we don’t have a blanket of clouds to keep us warm temperatures tumble into the 30s.
Winds pick up slightly in the afternoon. The breeze is rather light but still noticeable if you’re outside after lunchtime.
The colder air tonight means some frost in the Highlands and NRV. Sunday morning is the only day most of us are this close to the freezing point.
Temperatures rise quickly as the sun starts shining. By the afternoon we are close to 60 degrees with even more heat to come.
Winds stay moderate, and showers stay away for Easter.
High pressure moves in behind the front that brought our storms and rain. That pattern sticks around well into next week keeping us clear and bringing in warmer air. Temperatures rise to the 70s midweek with 80s by Friday.
There is some rain coming our way at the end of the week, and with warmer temperatures there is more fuel available for storms.