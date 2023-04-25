Clouds and showers take over the week

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve enjoyed the cool but dry afternoons this week be sure to get outside Tuesday. From Wednesday on skies stay gray with plenty of rain in the forecast.

Temperatures are even across the region in the mornings and afternoons

Temperatures rise to similar highs Tuesday as what they were Monday. Winds stay calm, and clouds Tuesday afternoon are unlikely to cause showers.

Winds stay calm through the cool and warm hours Tuesday

Clouds are hard to come by before noon, but some spots have more clouds than sun in the afternoon. Skies start clearing in the early evening before consistent clouds arrive Wednesday.

Skies are noticeably more cloudy in the afternoon than they were Tuesday morning

Once rain arrives it sticks around for quite a while. Friday is the rainiest day ahead with Sunday our best chance for storms.

Friday is particularly rainy with some storms coming this weekend

Wednesday and Thursday have us sandwiched between two fronts, but a warm front sends more rain our way Friday as it strengthens.

Warm fronts team up to send moisture our way Friday

A more robust cold front moves through this weekend. Storms are likely, but since temperatures are on the cool side there is not much fuel to turn them severe.

Temperatures stay below average through the start of May

Temperatures are cooler than average this week thanks to all of the clouds. Even as we start May temperatures stay below average with more cold air headed our direction.