March in May: Unseasonably cool, windy weather lingers into Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure near the Great Lakes has kept us windy since Sunday afternoon. Gusts will continue to peak above 30 mph throughout much of the area Wednesday.
In addition, with low pressure closer to us, there’s more rising air. The west slopes of Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Highland Counties will continue to see snow.
The rest of us stand the chance for isolated showers spilling over the mountains Wednesday morning.
The sky clears up a bit by the afternoon, but the harsh wind will keep us unseasonably cool. While we’re breezy Thursday, we’ll turn a bit warmer by the afternoon.
Friday looks nice and dry - what a shocker! Fridays account for nearly 40% of our rain so far in 2023. A frontal boundary nearby will bring the chance for showers (mostly south of US 460) Saturday.
By Sunday, we’re mostly dry and warmer due to the increased sunshine.
Looking ahead to the second week of May, it appears as though we’ll pull a full 180. Temperatures go above average. Highs early in the week will likely be in the 70s and 80s.
