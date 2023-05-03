March in May: Unseasonably cool, windy weather lingers into Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – An area of low pressure near the Great Lakes has kept us windy since Sunday afternoon. Gusts will continue to peak above 30 mph throughout much of the area Wednesday.

In addition, with low pressure closer to us, there’s more rising air. The west slopes of Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Highland Counties will continue to see snow.

Projected snow for the west-facing slopes of WV and VA

The rest of us stand the chance for isolated showers spilling over the mountains Wednesday morning.

Isolated-to-scattered showers outside the mountains Wednesday morning

The sky clears up a bit by the afternoon, but the harsh wind will keep us unseasonably cool. While we’re breezy Thursday, we’ll turn a bit warmer by the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for May 3 and May 4, 2023

Friday looks nice and dry - what a shocker! Fridays account for nearly 40% of our rain so far in 2023. A frontal boundary nearby will bring the chance for showers (mostly south of US 460) Saturday.

Showers return to the forecast Saturday, 5/6/2023

By Sunday, we’re mostly dry and warmer due to the increased sunshine.

Forecast for the weekend of 5/6 and 5/7/2023

Looking ahead to the second week of May, it appears as though we’ll pull a full 180. Temperatures go above average. Highs early in the week will likely be in the 70s and 80s.

Warmer than average weather expected for the second week of May

