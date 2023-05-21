Aaahhh! Drop in humidity leads to a comfortable stretch of weather this week

Drop in humidity leads to cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s storm system brought in a few storms, but it also provided us with the mugginess and cool views of the clouds.

Now that the storm has passed, humidity levels have dropped. Sunday is going to be a much more pleasant day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 5/21/2023

Because dew points have dropped, that provides more room for overnight lows to drop as well.

Why humidity levels matter for overnight lows

Expect seasonably cool mornings starting Monday through the rest of the week. We’re good to plant if you haven’t already!

Overnight lows heading into Monday morning

High pressure remains the main feature in our weather this week, resulting in sinking air through at least Wednesday. This means dry air, cooler mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

What we're tracking through the middle of the week

Download our 10 News and weather apps for updates on the forecast ahead of Memorial Day weekend.