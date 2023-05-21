Aaahhh! Drop in humidity leads to a comfortable stretch of weather this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s storm system brought in a few storms, but it also provided us with the mugginess and cool views of the clouds.
Now that the storm has passed, humidity levels have dropped. Sunday is going to be a much more pleasant day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.
Because dew points have dropped, that provides more room for overnight lows to drop as well.
Expect seasonably cool mornings starting Monday through the rest of the week. We’re good to plant if you haven’t already!
High pressure remains the main feature in our weather this week, resulting in sinking air through at least Wednesday. This means dry air, cooler mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.
