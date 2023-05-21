58º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Aaahhh! Drop in humidity leads to a comfortable stretch of weather this week

Much more refreshing air settles in for an extended period of time - starting Sunday

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: spring, may, virginia weather
Drop in humidity leads to cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s storm system brought in a few storms, but it also provided us with the mugginess and cool views of the clouds.

Ed
0
Roanoke

Now that the storm has passed, humidity levels have dropped. Sunday is going to be a much more pleasant day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Sunday, 5/21/2023

Because dew points have dropped, that provides more room for overnight lows to drop as well.

Why humidity levels matter for overnight lows

Expect seasonably cool mornings starting Monday through the rest of the week. We’re good to plant if you haven’t already!

Overnight lows heading into Monday morning

High pressure remains the main feature in our weather this week, resulting in sinking air through at least Wednesday. This means dry air, cooler mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

What we're tracking through the middle of the week

Download our 10 News and weather apps for updates on the forecast ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter