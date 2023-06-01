First few days of June to give us a taste of summer in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a dismal Memorial Day weekend, we’ve slowly been on the upswing.

While a few isolated showers may form east of the Parkway Thursday afternoon, the day will be brighter and warmer than the past few days.

Stray afternoon showers expected east of the Parkway Thursday afternoon

The warm-up continues into Friday as high pressure strengthens over the Eastern U.S. Expect high temperatures to reach into the 80s across the board.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 6/2/2023

We’ll be a touch warmer Saturday (84 to 89°) prior to the arrival of a front to our north. This front will squeeze out a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms late in the day into the evening.

Isolated storms develop late Saturday into Saturday evening

Once this front clears the area from north to south, we’ll turn cooler with highs in the 70s Sunday.

It’s worth noting that June 1 marks the beginning to the Atlantic hurricane season. There’s a cluster of storms that has a low chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico, but it won’t have any impact on our weather.