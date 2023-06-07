83º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

YOUR PHOTOS: Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates eerie sunrise, sunset in Virginia

Smoke has returned to the region

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: smoke, Wildfires, quebec, ontario, sunrise, sunset, virginia weather
Full Screen
1 / 13

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Jackson Pullen - Clifton Forge

ROANOKE, Va. – Wildfires continue to rage in parts of Ontario and Quebec.

Our latest weather system has moved through our area, and we are left with winds out of the northwest. Because of the direction of flow, smoke from Canadian wildfires is being blown into our area.

The smoke will clear by the weekend with maybe a light haze left over. Check the air quality near you here.

In our area, the smoke has resulted in a hazy sky, moderate air quality, and an odd look to our sunrises and sunsets. Check out some of the user-submitted photos below from our first bout with the haze earlier this month.

Jackson Pullen

sunset on June 5th, the sun shining through the smoke gave it an unreal look

0
Clifton Forge
Josie Scottie

Smoky "sun-show"! Galax VA #justlookup

0
Roanoke

Wondering how you can have your photos featured? It’s pretty easy!

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video
  • Choose “Weather” as the channel
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit

Once you’ve done that, your photo should appear in our weather gallery below:

See More

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email