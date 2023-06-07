YOUR PHOTOS: Smoke from Canadian wildfires creates eerie sunrise, sunset in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Wildfires continue to rage in parts of Ontario and Quebec.

Our latest weather system has moved through our area, and we are left with winds out of the northwest. Because of the direction of flow, smoke from Canadian wildfires is being blown into our area.

The smoke will clear by the weekend with maybe a light haze left over. Check the air quality near you here.

In our area, the smoke has resulted in a hazy sky, moderate air quality, and an odd look to our sunrises and sunsets. Check out some of the user-submitted photos below from our first bout with the haze earlier this month.

Jackson Pullen sunset on June 5th, the sun shining through the smoke gave it an unreal look Jun 7, 2023 0 Clifton Forge

Wondering how you can have your photos featured? It’s pretty easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video



Choose “Weather” as the channel



Include a description (optional)



Hit submit



Once you’ve done that, your photo should appear in our weather gallery below:

