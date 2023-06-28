Smoky Skies Throughout the Day. Sunsets and Sunrises will be picturesque.

We are slowly heating up as we get closer to the weekend!

Drying out today and clearer skies move in. We're still heating up as we get closer to the weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – Smoke returns for a couple of days as the upper level flow is being driven by northwesterly flow from low pressure moving out of our area, and high pressure moving in. The smoke will clear by the weekend with maybe a light haze left over.

Check out where the heaviest smoke from Canadian wildfires will be tonight.

Today’s air quality index highlights a concern for those who are sensitive to changes in air quality and particulate matter. While our air quality index is at 102 this morning, it isn’t expected to get much higher over the next two days. By Friday morning the heaviest smoke and haze has moved out and wetter and hotter conditions will return.

Today's air quality should be taken into consideration for those who are sensitive to changes in particulate matter when outdoors.

The end of this week will be hot! As we get closer to Friday, our temperatures will slowly climb up to the upper 80s and in some areas the 90s. With the return of Summer temperatures comes the return of afternoon storms. Daytime heating will start to dominate the pattern over the weekend with the help of additional flow from a weather system that will pass by to the north.

We could see our hottest temperatures of the year by the end of the weekend.

We heat up toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

If you are heading out to the lake, the river, or plan on doing anything outdoors this weekend please be aware of hot temperatures. Drinking water, applying sunscreen and time in the shade will need to be highly considered during the afternoon hours. A chance at some afternoon showers exists with rain chances nearing 40% in most zones.

Lake forecast for this weekend. Stormy afternoons return.

Your extended forecast includes some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

As the smoke and haze clears during Friday, we will warm up to hot temperatures and our dewpoints will slowly rise back up.

Summer-like patterns return as daytime heating will be in full effect. With this comes the chance at seeing afternoon thunderstorms in some isolated areas.