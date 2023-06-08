Smoky haze to return late Thursday as comfortable weather settles in

ROANOKE, Va. – Parts of the Roanoke Valley are under an Air Quality Alert Thursday, though most smoky haze returns late Thursday into Friday.

**Air Quality Alert** in effect Thursday for the Roanoke Valley. Young children, the elderly and those with lung/heart problems should limit how much time they spend outside on a day like today. pic.twitter.com/5c8cK8aEj6 — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) June 8, 2023

Aside from that, the weather itself will be comfortable. Lower humidity and sunshine will make for an overall pleasant day Thursday. Highs reach the 60s and 70s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 6/8/2023

Because the humidity is unseasonably low, temperatures at night can drop more. Most of us awaken early on to temperatures in the 40s and 50s Friday.

Overnight lows into Friday morning, 6/9/2023

We’ll be back in the 70s with hazy sunshine Friday. We’ll be warmer both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is dry, but Sunday features the chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Weekend pool forecast through 6/11/2023

That chance continues to rise into Monday, thanks to a front that interacts with our warmth and humidity.

Rain and storm chances on the rise late Sunday into Monday

That system has the potential to produce a few stronger thunderstorms, so be sure to download our app for updates on that.