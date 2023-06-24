A Warm Weekend In Store. Rain Chances Exist In The Afternoon Hours

We are finally warming up and starting to feel like Summer!

ROANOKE, Va. – The low pressure system that has been stalled out over the past week is starting to move and will be out of our area in the next day or two.

While that system moves, another will be marching through overnight on Sunday night and throughout Monday we’ll see a widespread opportunity of rain and storms.

Future tracker for rain and a possibility of storms this afternoon

Temperatures today will start to feel like Summer as our temperatures crawl back into the 80s.

Tomorrow will be much warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and some areas will reach the 90°.

A look at our temperatures for our first weekend of Summer, and sure enough, it feels like Summer.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas to our east. The areas within the slight and marginal risks will see severe weather throughout tomorrow.

Over the course of Sunday night and throughout Monday, this setup will shift east and will include only some of our zones. Particularly the Southside and parts of Lynchburg.

We will keep an eye out on how this system progresses over this weekend. The timing of when the initial line of storms comes through will be key!

A look at our severe weather chances tomorrow

Rain chances Monday. Everyone gets good chances at seeing some rain, possibly some heavier downpours at times. The rain builds in early at around 6am, and exists all during the day. During the afternoon some storms can develop with a chance at some going severe in our eastern zones.

Monday Storm and Rain Outlook

Update on the Tropics.

Bret and Cindy are out there churning away in the Caribbean and western Atlantic. At the moment Bret is being torn apart by upper level shear out of the west and won’t last too much longer. On the other hand, Cindy is doing well and is soaking up some warmer waters. Cindy is forecast to remain a Tropical Storm over the weekend and into the early parts of next week.