Tracking lingering smoke, summer storms Tuesday

Air quality won’t be as poor as it was Monday afternoon

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Weather headlines from Tuesday, 7/18 to Sunday, 7/23/2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms Monday evening helped to improve the air quality in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley, Highlands and Lynchburg area.

That said, some smoke may linger in areas along and south of US 460 Tuesday, leading to ‘Moderate’ air quality levels or levels considered ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’

Tracking smoke levels for Tuesday, 7/18/2023

At the same time, we’re tracking a boundary that could trigger isolated morning showers. Once the heat and humidity of the day get going, additionally scattered showers and storms will fire up after 3 p.m.

Scattered storms re-develop Tuesday after 3 p.m.

These chances last into the night as a cluster of storms dives from west to east.

Once again, that leaves behind a boundary for more scattered activity Wednesday. A few of those storms could be on the strong side east of the Parkway.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Wednesday, 7/19/2023

Any stronger storms that develop between Tuesday and Thursday will have the potential to produce flooding, due to how wet the ground has become in parts of the area.

Severe weather threats through Thursday, 7/20/2023

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued, you’ll get it within seconds by downloading our free weather app.

After Thursday, humidity levels and storm chances come down a bit. This will make for an enjoyable weekend with more sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Humidity levels through Sunday, 7/23/2023

