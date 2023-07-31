68º
Next Wallops Island rocket launch potentially visible in parts of the Eastern U.S.

Southwest and Central Virginia could see the vapor trail from the launch 2-3 minutes after liftoff

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

When to look for the vapor trail from Wallops Island launch - Tuesday, 8/1/2023

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – A resupply mission to the International Space Station takes off from Wallops Island Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Launch time is expected to be around 8:30 in the evening.

It will be live streamed here.

Rocket launch scheduled for 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from Wallops Island

With it being so close to sunset, there’s potential for the rocket’s vapor trail to be seen from the Carolinas to New England.

This includes our part of Southwest and Central Virginia.

The trail starts narrow and then expands as it rises into a thinner portion of Earth’s atmosphere.

The forecast as of Sunday evening showed 80% odds of favorable weather for a successful launch. The only thing that could prevent that is a field of cumulus clouds.

You can live stream the launch here, so you know when to go outside and look toward the Southeast horizon.

If you get any pictures or video of the rocket’s vapor trail, send them through Pin It here.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

