Next Wallops Island rocket launch potentially visible in parts of the Eastern U.S.

When to look for the vapor trail from Wallops Island launch - Tuesday, 8/1/2023

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – A resupply mission to the International Space Station takes off from Wallops Island Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Launch time is expected to be around 8:30 in the evening.

It will be live streamed here.

Rocket launch scheduled for 8:31 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from Wallops Island

With it being so close to sunset, there’s potential for the rocket’s vapor trail to be seen from the Carolinas to New England.

This includes our part of Southwest and Central Virginia.

The trail starts narrow and then expands as it rises into a thinner portion of Earth’s atmosphere.

The forecast as of Sunday evening showed 80% odds of favorable weather for a successful launch. The only thing that could prevent that is a field of cumulus clouds.

48-Hour Weather Forecast 🌤️



The Wallops Range weather office continues to keep weather at 80% favorable, with a slight chance of cumulus clouds being the main concerns for Tuesday's Antares launch window. https://t.co/KNSoHlWiKg — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) July 30, 2023

You can live stream the launch here, so you know when to go outside and look toward the Southeast horizon.

If you get any pictures or video of the rocket’s vapor trail, send them through Pin It here.