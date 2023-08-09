66º
Slightly warmer, more humid Wednesday before rain returns Thursday

The threat for severe weather Thursday appears to be more limited due to the arrival time of rain

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

What we're tracking Wednesday and Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Wednesday, southwest and central Virginia will be in between storm systems. This means we’re drier, though we’ll turn slightly warmer.

Expect pleasant weather at the bus stop for the several districts going back to school.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze gives our temperatures a little boost compared to Tuesday.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 8/9/2023

Clouds increase at night, and moisture increases heading into Thursday. A dying cluster of thunderstorms will provide the increased chance for rain after sunrise, limiting how much severe weather we see.

Severe weather threat for Thursday, 8/10/2023

Most rain we see happens before lunchtime, but any leftover energy could result in isolated storms during the typical afternoon hours Thursday.

Hourly rain chances for Thursday, 8/10/2023

Beyond Thursday, we’ll turn hotter with highs reaching the 80s and 90s through the weekend.

Turning hotter for the weekend with only isolated storms

We’ll watch for any storm clusters that form to the northwest Saturday, as that could result in a few storms later in the day. Isolated afternoon storms form Sunday, though a better chance exists by next Monday.

Pool planner for the weekend of 8/11 to 8/13/2023

Meteorologist Chris Michaels

