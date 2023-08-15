Heatwave breaks records in Pacific Northwest - what does that mean for Southwest Virginia?

ROANOKE, Va. – Heat in the summer is common in southwest and central Virginia. Across other parts of the country, the combination of heat and humidity has been brutal and record-breaking.

Look at places like Raleigh, where the heat index climbed to 112°F Monday. Parts of Florida saw their first-ever ‘Excessive Heat Warnings’ last week.

Other records are being broken in the Pacific Northwest, where heat alerts continue Tuesday.

Heat Alerts in effect for the Western U.S. Tuesday, 8/15/2023

This is a part of the country that’s more accustomed to temperatures that don’t challenge the 100°F mark.

In fact, less than one-third of households in Seattle have central air conditioning. Compare that to less than half of households in Portland, Oregon but roughly 90% of households in Virginia.

Percentage of households with A/C in parts of the U.S.

This data comes from the most recent American Housing Survey.

The large area of high pressure that’s causing the heat wave in the Western U.S. through mid-week will grow and expand.

As it does so, a sliver of that heat makes it into southwest and central Virginia.

Hot and dry weather is expected for the upcoming weekend, with high temperatures reaching into the 90s almost area-wide by Sunday.

Heat to expand throughout the U.S. through the weekend

For updates on the weekend forecast and more, be sure to download our free weather app here.