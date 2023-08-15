Weather Authority Alert Day continues until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday due to the potential for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday due to the potential for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms. This is in effect for portions of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley, and Southside.

Earlier Monday evening, there were radar-indicated tornado warnings near the Tri-Cities. That cluster of storms is moving this way, but it will have the potential to produce localized wind damage or hail.

Severe weather information for parts of the area until 4 a.m. Tuesday

11 p.m. update