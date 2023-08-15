Weather Authority Alert Day continues until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4:00 a.m. Tuesday due to the potential for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms. This is in effect for portions of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley, and Southside.
Earlier Monday evening, there were radar-indicated tornado warnings near the Tri-Cities. That cluster of storms is moving this way, but it will have the potential to produce localized wind damage or hail.
Have alerts turned on in case of any warnings being issued for your area by downloading our weather app here.
11 p.m. update