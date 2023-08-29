Front to bring scattered storms Tuesday, shove Idalia south through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday starts out muggy - a sign of moisture in the air that will lead to showers and thunderstorms.

While a few showers cannot be ruled out in the morning, most of the storminess we see happens later in the day.

Hour-by-hour storm chance for Tuesday, 8/29/2023

Storms will start in the New River Valley after 1 or 2 p.m. and then gradually shift eastward throughout the evening Tuesday.

Localized flooding will be possible, because storms will not be moving quickly.

Aside from storm potential, we expect Tuesday to be a slightly warmer day with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 8/29/2023

The same front that triggers our storms will guide Idalia away from our area. Most significant rain will happen near and south of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina through Thursday.

Rainfall associated with Idalia to mostly stay in the Carolinas through Thursday

We have a separate article dedicated solely to Idalia updates right here.

Locally, humidity levels drop significantly heading into Thursday and Friday. This will make things feel much more comfortable for the end of the week.

In fact, it’ll give us a fall preview Friday and Saturday mornings. The A/C will get a bit of a break!

Low temperatures for Friday and Saturday mornings

We’ll turn warmer heading into the Labor Day weekend, though.

Labor Day weekend forecast - 2023

The unofficial end to summer will feature highs (mostly) in the 80s with plenty of sunshine!