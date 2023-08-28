Idalia to strike Florida as major hurricane. What does it mean for us here?

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re nearing the average peak of Atlantic hurricane season, and there’s a storm brewing that’s of concern to the U.S.
Idalia, as of 8 a.m. EDT Monday, is a strong tropical storm smack dab between Cuba and Mexico.
By threading the needle between the two countries, the storm will have time to strengthen over exceptionally warm Gulf waters on Monday and Tuesday.
Experts at the National Hurricane Center are now forecasting the storm to be a Category 3 hurricane around landfall Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend.
Idalia will be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in Florida since 2021, though several other tropical systems have impacted the Sunshine State in some way, shape or form (rain, rip currents, wind gusts, etc.).
Once it interacts with land, the storm will weaken before re-emerging near the East Coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. A front to our north will likely guide the tropical system south of here.
That said, any slight jog northward could bring rain to areas south of the Roanoke Valley Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
In any case, significant impacts from Idalia are unlikely in Southwest and Central Virginia.
