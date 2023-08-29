Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Tuesday, Aug 29 due to localized flood potential

ROANOKE, Va. – The 10 News Weather Authority is issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day for Tuesday, August 29, due to the potential for localized flooding.

This is not due to Hurricane Idalia.

Rather, it’s due to slow-moving and scattered storms expected during the late day and evening hours. The risk for flooding, while localized, is slightly higher for areas along and west of US 29.

Threat for flooding on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

More specifically, any rain over areas like Carroll and Patrick Counties would lead to flooding more quickly. These areas have seen several inches of rain since Sunday evening.

Flood risk based solely on recent rainfall in southwest and Southside Virginia

Storms begin popping near the West Virginia/Virginia border around 2 p.m. They will gradually move east from there through the evening.

Hourly storm chances for Tuesday, 8/29/2023

Chances go down after midnight once a front moves east and past our area.

