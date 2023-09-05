High heat continues through mid-week before storm chances creep back

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure continues to be a strong force in our weather, resulting in high heat and low storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure causing heat and dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday

If you work outside, or if the kids have after school practice, make sure you’re staying hydrated with water and/or electrolytes.

High temperatures in the mountains reach 85 to 90°, while the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside hit about 91-96° each afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Thursday will be a little steamy as well, but this pattern of heat and dry weather begins to break down later in the week.

A slow-moving storm system will inch its way closer to us, resulting in the daily shot of afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend.

The daily shot for storms returns later in the week into the weekend

As the weekend progresses, it looks like that chance will mostly shift to areas east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Keep checking back for updates by downloading our app.

We know there’s a lot at stake between football and festivals.