Fall feel continues the next two mornings; afternoon temps rise a bit

ROANOKE, Va – Now that Sunday’s storm system is farther east, the wind will relax a little more compared to Monday. High pressure is in control, leading to more sun Tuesday.

Highs climb a little higher than they did Monday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 9/19/2023

The continuation of a clear sky and calm wind will lead to another cool morning Wednesday.

Morning low temperature for Wednesday, 9/20/2023

As the week progresses, we’ll see morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs ranging from 76 to 82°. Friday will be a little cooler as clouds increase.

At this point, we’ll monitor a wave of low pressure along the East coast. The National Hurricane Center has given it a 30% chance of becoming a tropical system.

30% chance of tropical development along the East Coast this week

This system is one we’ll need to watch, as it could give us rain Saturday. The heaviest would likely be north and east of here.

System along the East Coast could bring us rain Saturday

Forecast data is struggling with the location of the storm. Oftentimes in cases like this, the European forecast model will start with the storm being southeast and adjust to bring it northwest.

Two scenarios for Saturday's potential rainmaker

That’s why we have a higher chance of rain Saturday. This is also a pattern that *could* be a sign of things to come this winter.

We discussed that Monday in our ‘Beyond the Forecast’ newsletter.

