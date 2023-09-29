Look up! Final supermoon of 2023 to shine through final days of September

The final supermoon of 2023 rises over Claytor Lake. Photo: Regina Worrell - sent through Pin It on wsls.com/pins

ROANOKE, Va. – The final supermoon of 2023 will shine in the night sky Friday and Saturday, and some of you have already gotten some great pictures of it.

A supermoon happens when the full moon is at perigee - its closest point to Earth in orbit.

The final supermoon of 2023

As a result, it appears slightly bigger and brighter than your average full moon.

The next one happens August 19,2024. There will be three more after that on September 17, 2024, on October 17, 2024 and on November 15, 2024.

If you have any pictures of 2023′s final supermoon, send them to Pin It, and we’ll show them off!