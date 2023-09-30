Sunny Skies Stick Around!

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure has moved into the region and will dominate the weather pattern for a while. Clear skies, moderate temperatures and dry air is currently making our weekend forecast fantastic!

Dry air has moved in

Dry air is indicated in orange on water vapor imagery. A lot of the mid-Atlantic is dealing with these near perfect conditions and will do so for quite some time.

Near Average Temperatures Today

Today’s temperatures will be right around our average for this time of year. Though a few of us may exceed the average and reach the 80° mark. Nonetheless, sunny skies build in with a few clouds here and there.

A look at conditions for today's games

College football kickoffs look great this weekend. Game conditions should be picture perfect through the entirety of this weekend’s games. Tailgating is also a thumbs up! The only thing to be mindful of is the uv index (high). Bringing along some sunscreen is always a good idea.

The next several days are dry

It will be dry for the next several days. Rain chances are extremely low until late this upcoming week. Though this is nice after a gloomy week, our Fall foliage may suffer a little bit because of the lack of rain. However, we will keep you updated on the latest conditions regarding the foliage this upcoming week.

A look at the next 7 days

Sunshine and clear skies for the majority of your extended forecast! Make this weekend and this week a great one!

