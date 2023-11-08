Unseasonable warmth continues ahead of Friday showers, weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – After reaching the 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see similarly warm air Wednesday.
Highs mostly reach the 70s with a weak front nearby. This front is moisture-starved, so the fire threat remains high.
There are several counties with burn bans. Even if you’re not in a burn ban, you shouldn’t do it. Now is not the time, since most of our area is in a drought.
That is especially the case Thursday when wind gusts pick up to between 20 and 30 mph again. These gusts come down the mountains, adding warmth to the air. We’ll be near-record highs in parts of the area Thursday afternoon.
A front nearby may squeeze out an isolated shower or two, but it would be brief (if anything).
The better chance of rain comes Friday. Though it may only accumulate to 0.1-0.25″ of rain, it’s better than nothing.
We’ll mostly be dry for high school football, as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.
Check back in with our free weather app for updates on the football forecast.
Beyond Friday, the forecast is up in the air a little bit. We’ll certainly be cool for the weekend. However, forecast data continues to struggle with the potential for rain Sunday.