Unseasonable warmth continues ahead of Friday showers, weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – After reaching the 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see similarly warm air Wednesday.

Highs mostly reach the 70s with a weak front nearby. This front is moisture-starved, so the fire threat remains high.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/8/2023

There are several counties with burn bans. Even if you’re not in a burn ban, you shouldn’t do it. Now is not the time, since most of our area is in a drought.

That is especially the case Thursday when wind gusts pick up to between 20 and 30 mph again. These gusts come down the mountains, adding warmth to the air. We’ll be near-record highs in parts of the area Thursday afternoon.

Near-record high temperatures forecast for Thursday, 11/9/2023

A front nearby may squeeze out an isolated shower or two, but it would be brief (if anything).

Isolated showers possible Thursday afternoon/evening

The better chance of rain comes Friday. Though it may only accumulate to 0.1-0.25″ of rain, it’s better than nothing.

A better chance of light rain exists Friday morning/early afternoon

We’ll mostly be dry for high school football, as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

Forecast for high school football on Friday, 11/10/2023

Check back in with our free weather app for updates on the football forecast.

Beyond Friday, the forecast is up in the air a little bit. We’ll certainly be cool for the weekend. However, forecast data continues to struggle with the potential for rain Sunday.