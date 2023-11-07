71º
Join Insider

Local News

Virginia Department of Forestry: Postpone burning until region sees more rain

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Kelly Marsh, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Virginia Department of Forestry, Safety, Wildfires

ROANOKE, Va. – Wildfires continue to grow in the Commonwealth, and now Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Virginia.

The Virginia National Guard is helping out in Madison County with the Quaker Run wildfire, which has burned about 2,800 acres.

The dry and windy weather is creating challenges while putting the Quaker Run and other wildfires to rest.

Officials are urging communities to stay away from outdoor burning for now.

“The best way people can help is to be very careful whenever they are working with fire. That can be a campfire or debris burning, burning your leaves, anything like that. We actually encourage people to just postpone that burning until the region sees some more rain,” Cory Swift with the VDOF said.

Read more on Youngkin’s executive order here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Kelly Marsh joined the team in July 2023.

email