WATCH: Latest updates on the Matts Creek wildfire | Appcast - Nov. 15, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

As wildfires continue to permeate much of our region, we’re working for you to keep you updated on the Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County.

As we’ve reported previously, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night, the fire, which is near Big Island, spans across nearly 1,200 acres of land and is still 0% contained. For more information on the wildfire, click here.

At about 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, Meteorologist Chris Michaels broke down the latest details on the wildfire and let you know where the smoke is going and the areas that will be the most affected. He also told us when we’ll get some rain.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Please note: The video that is attached to this article provides the latest updates on the Matts Creek wildfire as of 7:05 a.m. Wednesday. To see updates in real time, check out this article.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

