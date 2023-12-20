35º
NASA releases first-ever infrared imagery of planet, Uranus

The James Webb telescope showcased features of the distant planet in vivid detail

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows Uranus’ seasonal north polar cap, its rings and a third of its moons.

ROANOKE, Va. – NASA’s James Webb telescope has been releasing awe-inspiring images of space since July of 2022.

Most recently published were the extremely detailed images of Uranus, from its seasonal polar cap to its rings to several of its moons.

NASA says the imagery released in the 1980s by Voyager 2 showcased what’s only seen on visible wavelengths.

Infrared wavelengths from the Webb telescope imagery reveal much more about this icy planet.

Contrary to Earth’s 23.5° tilt relative to the sun, Uranus is tilted at an angle of 98°. That means the seasons are extreme.

The Administration says, “For nearly a quarter of each Uranian year, the Sun shines over one pole, plunging the other half of the planet into a dark, 21-year-long winter.”

The next solstice for the icy planet won’t be until 2028.

