Final weekend of 2023 kicks off cold, breezy and with scattered mountain snow

ROANOKE, Va. – 2023 has been the warmest on record in the Roanoke Valley, but the final days of the historic year won’t feel like it.

In addition to the cold and occasional wind gusts, we’re tracking mountain snow. The bulk of accumulation Saturday will favor the west-facing slopes, but some streaky, light accumulations will be possible in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.

This is a high-resolution forecast model's interpretation of snow totals Saturday.

Aside from that, bundle up. Highs reach the 30s and 40s across the board before a more pleasant New Year’s Eve.

High temperatures climb by five to ten degrees New Year's Eve.

You’ll still need the jacket as you ring in the New Year. Midnight temperatures will mostly be in the 30s - nothing Earth-shattering there!

Here's what you'll need to take with you to ring in the New Year.

The storm track remains suppressed to the south New Year’s Day, meaning that most any snow again will favor the west-facing slopes. Scattered bursts may once again find their way into areas west of the Parkway Monday.

The chance for widespread snow remains low for New Year's Day.

The pattern remains active later into the first week of 2024.

Recent forecast data suggests a similar situation unfolding on Thursday, the 4th. However, if the northern and southern half of the pattern can mesh - we’d be looking at a higher chance of rain and snow.

We're keeping a close eye on the potential for another storm system to quickly move in Thursday morning.

Another storm system is likely for the weekend of the 6th and 7th, though details are hard to come by at this point in the game.