WATCH: How you can be prepared ahead of Saturday’s winter storm | Appcast - Jan. 5, 2024

A livestream player will be added to this article at 7:05 a.m.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

We’re working for you with team coverage on everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s potential winter storm.

In addition to this, we have also issued a Weather Authority Alert Day, where we discuss the expected impacts for our region.

In an Appcast at about 7:05 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels will show you the latest data for the hour-by-hour forecast and break down the best times to stay off the roads.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

About the Authors:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

