COMING UP: Tracking winter weather impacts across Central, Southwest Virginia | Appcast - Jan. 6, 2024

A Weather Authority Alert Day will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 6 as winter weather continues to move through Central and Southwest Virginia.

All day long we will be working for you to track everything you need to know about the wintry mix.

At about 8:10 a.m., Meteorologist Chris Michaels will provide an update in an Appcast so that community members can be weather aware.

A live stream player will be attached to this article once the Appcast starts.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.