WATCH: Tracking bitter cold, where will snow showers continue? | Appcast - Jan. 16, 2024

Your Local Weather Authority is working for you as an arctic blast continues to bring snow, ice and bitter-cold wind chills to much of Central and Southwest Virginia.

Throughout the day, Meteorologist Chris Michaels will be providing updates on snow totals, breaking down when and where snow showers will continue and explaining when we could see wind chills drop below zero.

If you missed this morning’s Appcast at 7 a.m., you can watch it below:

We will have an update at 11 a.m.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.