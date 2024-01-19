33º
WATCH: Where we’ll see slick spots, scattered snow squalls | AM Appcast - Jan. 19, 2024

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

As another storm system rolls into Central and Southwest Virginia, Your Local Weather Authority is working for you to keep you weather aware.

Join meteorologist Chris Michaels for a 7:05 a.m. Appcast where he will explain where we could see slick spots Friday morning, when and where we can expect scattered snow squalls and what sort of weather lies ahead.

For a full breakdown of the forecast, check out this article.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

