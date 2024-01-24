Here’s how much snow has fallen in Southwest Virginia this winter season

ROANOKE, Va. – Snow was hard to come by through the end of fall and the start of winter. It took almost a month into this season to see more than an inch of snow across our area.

Snow was heaviest this season in the middle of January

While the January snow this year definitely caused some headaches it does not rank as one of the ten snowiest days in Roanoke in the last ten years. December 9 of 2018 holds the record over that time with more than a foot in a day.

It took a month and a half after our first flakes for more snow to build

January is one of the most likely months for us to get snow with only paltry amounts in November and April. December turns more likely with the average first inch of snow by the middle of that month. February is just as likely for snow as January so be ready for some more before the season is through.