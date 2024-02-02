What do snow chances look like in February?

ROANOKE, Va. – Snow through January was more pronounced than it was in the late parts of 2023. That said, there were only a handful of days where snow was heavy enough to stick around. If you’re looking forward to more snow February could be the right month.

Only three Februarys in the last decade saw more than 3 inches of snow

In the last ten years most February snow totals are above a trace but below three inches. The middle of the 2010s sticks out as a particularly snowy time with nineteen inches falling in both the February of 2014 and 2015.

Heavy snow in the middle of the month is possible even after warm days earlier on

The middle of the February in 2014 had our highest single day snow total over that stretch with more than ten inches coming down. Most of the day saw surface temperatures at or below freezing. One of our coldest heavy snow days was in 2015 with a low at zero degrees.

Many of these colder days that allowed snow to form came after days earlier in February with highs in the 60s or even 70s. Even if the first half of the month stays well above average a short lived cold spell can quickly turn to snow.

Weather stays warm through the start of February

Temperatures are on the warm side for the first stretch of the month with most highs getting into the 50s. Even towards the middle of February we look above average. Keep checking in with us to see if cooler air give us better snow chances late in the month.